Roma owners Friedkin Group new favourites to buy Everton

Roma owners The Friedkin Group are now reported to be the absolute favourites to purchase troubled Premier League side Everton, after Genoa patrons 777 Partners pulled out, and maybe even agreed a deal already.

The New York Times, The Athletic and Times Sport now all claim that the American investors are the front-runners to complete a takeover.

Everton have been in limbo for the best part of a year with owner Farhad Moshiri trying to sell his 94 per cent stake in the club.

The biggest issue is the large debts, many of them tied up in the construction of a new stadium.

Genoa owners 777 Partners had been loaning Everton money to keep the club going in recent months, but repeated problems completing the deal saw them fail to get it done before the purchase agreement deadline passed.

This allowed other groups in with competing proposals and The Friedkin Group are now the front-runners.

Friedkin Group well-liked at Roma

They took over Roma in 2020 with a purchase from Jim Pallotta reported to be worth almost €600m.

Forbes estimate the Friedkins to be worth £4.9 billion and they are amongst other things Hollywood producers.

Dan Friedkin and above all his son Ryan are regulars in the stands of the Stadio Olimpico, but generally do not like to speak to the media or make their presence felt.

Everton posted losses of nearly £400 million between 2019 and 2023, which prompted two breaches of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, and an eight-point deduction.