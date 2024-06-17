Roma owners The Friedkin Group could complete Everton takeover tomorrow

Dan Friedkin, the current owner of Serie A side AS Roma, is set to complete the takeover of Premier League side Everton and business could be concluded as early as Tuesday.

The American billionaire is reportedly ready to take a majority stake in the Merseyside club, which would end the controversial reign of Farhad Moshiri.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that rumours coming out of Liverpool already claim that other interested parties, such as Vathce Manoukian, have already admitted defeat and have pulled out of negotiations.

Roma fans have expressed their concerns that any takeover will see Friedkin focus all of his attention on Everton, despite steading the ship in the Italian capital since his arrival in 2020.

Roma CEO Lina Soulokou, recently assured fans that the patron’s new purchase would not detract from his ambition to turn the Giallorossi into an European powerhouse, but this has not appeased any worries the tifosi now has.

At the end of the 2022-23 season, Deloitte valued Roma as the 24th richest club in Europe with a turnover of €214.9M. Everton on the other hand, were placed 30th with their annual turnover totalling €198M.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN