Roma owner Friedkin enters exclusivity agreement for Everton takeover

Sky Sports UK reports Roma owner Dan Friedkin has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Everton’s Farhad Moshiri to acquire a 94.1% stake in the Premier League side.

Roma owner Dan Friedkin is quickly moving towards acquiring a majority stake in Premier League side Everton.

According to Sky Sports UK, Friedkin has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Farhad Moshiri, which means he is the only party who can currently negotiate with Toffees’ owner.

The Everton takeover is somehow strictly linked to Serie A football as owners of another club from Italy’s top flight, Genoa, were previously locked in talks with Moshiri.

Genoa’s 777 Partners also entered into an exclusivity agreement in the past but failed to strike a deal with the Everton owner.

Friedkin, owner and CEO of The Friedkin Group, acquired an 86,6% stake in Roma from his compatriot James Pallotta in August 2020, right after the peak of the COVID pandemic.

Calcio&Finanza reports Friedkin paid circa €200m to acquire a majority stake in the Serie A club.