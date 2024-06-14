AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin agrees deal with Farhad Moshiri to buy Everton

AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin agrees deal with Farhad Moshiri to buy Everton

The Everton takeover saga is getting close to a resolution as the Friedkin Group have emerged as the strong favourites to buy the Premier League club.

According to Sky Sports News, the company’s chairman and CEO, Dan Friedkin, has agreed to buy Everton from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Moshiri is now expected to enter an exclusivity agreement with the Texas-based owners of Italian side AS Roma as they look to acquire Moshiri’s 94% Everton stake.

This development comes as a welcome relief for Everton fans, who have endured months of speculation regarding the club’s ownership.

Just two weeks ago, a proposed takeover by Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners fell through, leaving Everton’s future in limbo.

In 2020, the Friedkin Group acquired control of Roma for a reported $700 million.

Under their leadership, Roma enjoyed a surge in success, culminating in a Europa Conference League victory in 2022 under Jose Mourinho’s leadership.

Although they fell short in the Europa League final the following year, the Friedkin Group has demonstrated a commitment to on-field competitiveness, which will be welcomed at Everton.

With a net worth estimated by Forbes at $6.2 billion, they appear to possess the financial muscle to restore Everton’s status as a major player in the Premier League.

It could be a significant boost for Everton, who have struggled to compete with the Premier League’s elite clubs in recent seasons.

News of Friedkin’s imminent takeover comes after Moshiri had received a proposal from UK-based investor group Vici Private Finance.

The bid reportedly involved no borrowed cash and was backed by proof of funds exceeding £1 billion.

Their financial muscle could have expedited a smooth transition, but Moshiri has now chosen Friedkin as Everton’s potential new owners.

The news will come as a major boost for the club. They are crumbling under the weight of their short-term debts worth around £200-£230 million.

Everton are in dire need of funds to bolster Sean Dyche’s paper-thin squad and are already under pressure to sell some of their high-value assets.

The Toffees have recently rejected a £45m bid from Manchester United for defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The English centre-back is considered one of the best young defenders in the Premier League, and Everton are holding out for a premium fee to sanction a sale.