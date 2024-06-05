Roma open talks with Milan for Daniel Maldini

Roma are reportedly on the tracks of AC Milan midfielder Daniel Maldini.

The 22-year-old son of legendary Rossoneri captain Paolo Maldini is said to be among the names included in Roma’s shopping list for the summer.

The Giallorossi are interested in adding young players on low-cost operations with high potential and resale value.

With the arrival of Florent Ghisolfi in the capital, Roma can start planning the summer transfer window.

The new French sporting director will discuss the team’s priorities with De Rossi in recent days.

One of the priorities will be adding depth to the midfield, an area of the pitch where Roma have been forced on the usual suspects of Cristante, Paredes and Lorenzo Pellegrini for long stretches of the season.

According to Il Romanista, in recent days Roma have made inquiries for Milan’s Daniel Maldini and could soon open talks with the Rossoneri for a loan deal involving the young player who most recently featured for Monza.

The news portal suggests Atalanta are also involved in the race.

Milan are asking for a permanent sale for the 22-year-old but could ultimately settle for another loan with a buy option.