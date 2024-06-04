Roma monitoring Nicolas Tagliafico as low-cost defensive reinforcement

Roma are reportedly thinking of adding an experienced defender to their roster.

With the season now over, Roma are busy planning their transfer strategy for the summer.

Giallorossi head coach Daniele De Rossi and technical director Florent Ghisolfi are expected to meet at Trigoria today to discuss and outline the budget and the specific targets for the summer window.

During this meeting, De Rossi and Ghisolfi will exchange ideas on how to ideally strengthen the team and address areas where Roma have been lacking the most quality.

One of the club’s priorities will be adding a left-back in light of Leonardo Spinazzola’s departure from the club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are thinking of Tagliafico from Lyon.

The Argentine World Champion is keen on a move out of France and his pricetag (€5-6 million) would represent an accessible low-cost deal for the Giallorossi.

De Rossi appreciates Tagliafico’s experience, pace and overall quality.

The ex-Ajax defender is among the names Roma technical director Florent Ghisolfi will consider in these coming days.