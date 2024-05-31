Roma to meet with Dybala to discuss new deal

Roma are expected to meet with Paulo Dybala to address the player’s future at the club.

The Argentine superstar has been at the center of much speculation.

His contract and the release clause in it have sparked rumors surrounding a possible exit from the Italian capital in the coming weeks.

Dybala’s release clause is worth €13 million and could be activated until the end of July by any club outside of Italy.

So far, the likes of Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have been mentioned as potential suitors.

However, Roma plan to address the situation.

According to Il Tempo, Roma technical director Florent Ghisolfi is planning to meet with Dybala’s entourage.

The current deal involves a salary raise starting from next season.

If Dybala were to stay in Rome, he would earn €8 million net per season – Roma, on the other hand, are making it a priority to restructure the wage bill and cut costs.

Discussions with Dybala’s agent will mainly revolve around the player’s intentions and the possibility of a new deal.