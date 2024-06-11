Roma meet with Chiesa agent, pushing ahead of Napoli

Federico Chiesa’s agent met with Roma directors today, but these are still very early days in discussions with Juventus, as Napoli are also interested.

The Italy international is not part of new Bianconeri coach Thiago Motta’s plans, so with a contract set to run down in June 2025, the plan is to sell him this summer.

It had been assumed that Napoli were the favourites, especially with the arrival of new coach Antonio Conte at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

However, Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims that today Chiesa’s agent Fali Ramadani had a face to face meeting with Roma chief Lina Souloukou and new director of sport Florent Ghisolfi.

It is no secret that Daniele De Rossi believes Chiesa could revitalise his career with Roma after struggling with the tactical stringency of Max Allegri.

Other clubs who could make an approach for the 26-year-old include Liverpool, Bayern Munich and even Milan.