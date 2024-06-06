Roma to meet with Chiesa’s agent, assess Juve’s demands

Roma are set to hold a meeting with the agent of Federico Chiesa as rumors of a possible move to the capital are picking up steam.

The capital club are prioritizing Chiesa as their top target for the summer.

The 26-year-old winger is deemed a perfect fit for Daniele De Rossi’s plans.

His addition would be an important sign on the part of the Friedkins who would complete yet another investment after securing the likes of Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku in previous years despite the lack of Champions League football.

The deal for Chiesa is expected to be more complicated given the player’s situation at Juventus.

As reported by Il Tempo, Roma will meet with Fali Ramadani, Chiesa’s agent, next week.

The meeting will serve to discuss not only the player’s demands but also assess Juve’s intentions as Chiesa’s contract expires in a year from now.

Thiago Motta’s arrival to Juve seems to be pushing Chiesa out of the Bianconeri club: the Italian manager does not consider him an essential part of his team and is willing to let him go.

Roma are hoping to make concrete steps forward in their negotiations with Juventus in order to avoid having more competition later on, with Chiesa set to represent Italy during the EUROs and thus inevitably draw more interest.