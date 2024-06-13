Roma Looking To Fund Move For Target By Offloading Everton And Spurs Linked Man

Roma are looking to fund a move for West Ham United target Matias Soule from the sale of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

Abraham has two years left on his Roma contract and the club are keen to offload him in the upcoming transfer window as they bid to raise funds.

Everton and Tottenham are amongst the clubs chasing him and Roma are prepared to accept a fee somewhere in the region of €25m for the striker.

Roma need the funds from the sale of Abraham for their own reasons and they have their eyes on Juventus winger Soule.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via LaRoma24), the club are looking to fund the move for Soule from the departure of the former Chelsea striker.

Juventus are prepared to sell Soule this summer as part of their transfer plans following his impressive loan spell at Frosinone last season.

The club are keen to get somewhere around €40m from the sale of the Argentinian in the upcoming window.

Roma are eyeing a move for him and are pushing to sell Abraham to fund the move for the winger.