Roma look into Premier League for a new team for Tammy Abraham

Roma are reportedly looking to part ways with Tammy Abraham this summer.

The Englishman has had a difficult time settling back into Roma’s line-up following his recent return from an ACL injury which had sidelined him for 10 months.

The Giallorossi are said to be determined to sell Abraham – the player had been very close to Aston Villa last year prior to suffering the knee injury in the last match of the season against Spezia.

This time around, Corriere dello Sport claims Roma technical director Florent Ghisolfi has been looking into the Premier League for potential buyers. The French executive has told various intermediaries to shop Abraham around England’s top flight in search of a reasonable offer.

According to the newspaper, Roma would be happy with €22-25 million for the English striker whose value a year ago was estimated at €40 million.