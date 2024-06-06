Roma lining up surprise return for Lucas Digne

Roma are reportedly eyeing the surprise return of ex-Giallorossi defender Lucas Digne.

The capital club are working to replace Leonardo Spinazzola ahead of the start to the summer transfer window.

Spinazzola’s contract will not be renewed as talks over a new deal never took off.

As a result, the Giallorossi are intent on finding a suitable replacement in the coming weeks.

Several names have been linked with this particular position, the latest one being that of Aston Villa fullback Lucas Digne.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma technical director Florent Ghisolfi has included Digne in his list of potential replacements for Spinazzola.

Ghisolfi is a big admirer of Digne’s and had tried signing him in January in Nice.

The player was on the verge of joining Ghisolfi’s side but the deal collapsed once Aston Villa failed to secure Digne’s replacement.

As reported by the newspaper, Digne, now 30 years old, who played for Roma in 2015-16, has a cost of €10-12 million as his contract with Villa is valid for two more years.

The player is said to be open to a move outside of the Premier League.