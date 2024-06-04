Roma keen on Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo

Serie A giants Roma are keen on the possibility of signing Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported about the Giallorossi’s potential moves this summer and the players that they could look to land. New sporting director Florent Ghisolfi is keen on making sure that targets are identified early and Roma move quickly.

Ghisolfi is keen on making sure that Roma add a centre-forward who can provide a similiar output as Romelu Lukaku and the top of their shortlist is occupied by Rennes’ Kalimuendo, who knows Ghisolfi from their time together at Lens, who had the striker on loan for two seasons in a row.

Rennes need €20 million to sell the striker and multiple clubs in Europe are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old. He was offered to Eintracht Frankfurt in January but the move never went through and he could be a key name for Roma, who will have an important meeting regarding transfers later today.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN