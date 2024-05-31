Roma and Juventus studying Nicolás Tagliafico’s contract situation at Lyon

Nicolás Tagliafico (31) will soon be entering the final year of his contract at Olympique Lyonnais with little sight of the World Cup winner being offered an extension. It’s a situation that has left clubs in Serie A keen on testing Lyon’s commitment to keeping the fullback beyond the summer.

According to Ignazio Genuardi, AS Roma and Juventus could compete for the signing of the Argentine defender, with both clubs thought to be studying his situation with interest. For Tagliafico’s part, he has remained a key player in a strange and chaotic season for Lyon.

A strange season for Nicolás Tagliafico at Lyon

The Argentine was outspoken over the significant managerial turnaround at the start of the season which saw three managers before Christmas arrived, while his experience within a young team became a necessary component that helped the club bounce back from the foot of the table and into a European finish as well as the Coupe de France final.

GFFN | Nick Hartland