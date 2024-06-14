Roma & Juventus Legend Praises “Skilled & Intelligent” New Inter Milan Signing: ‘He’ll Fit Into Their System Well’

Legendary former Roma and Juventus midfielder Zbigniew Boniek expects that Piotr Zielinski will fit in well at Inter Milan.

The former Polish international praised in his countryman in an interview with Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, published in yesterday’s print edition via FCInterNews.

It’s not quite official yet. Zielinski is not yet an Inter player.

However, it is only a matter of a couple weeks now before the Pole is posing with the Nerazzurri shirt.

Zienski will join Inter on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old will make the switch after his contract with Napoli expires at the end of the current month.

Zielinski leaves the Partenopei after eight years at the club.

There have been ups and downs for the Polish international at Napoli. This season, truthfully, was not a memorable one between reduced playing time due to Zielinski’s contract situation and the woeful campaign for the team as a whole.

But Zielinski has established himself as one of Serie A’s top midfielders at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

There had already been evidence of the Pole’s quality at Udinese and Empoli. But with Napoli, he is a Serie A title winner.

Boniek: “Piotr Zielinski Will Fit Into Inter Milan System Well”

The big question now is what Zielinski’s role at Inter will be.

Naturally, the Nerazzurri are not signing the 30-year-old just to be a backup option.

Even though Zielinski is arriving without a transfer fee, he will also earn high wages.

Moreover, a player of Zielinski’s high profile is always going to represent a transfer coup, and that will come with expectations regarding his performances and place in the team.

But it will not be easy to break into the Inter starting eleven.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will turn 36 next season – but the Armenian shows no signs of slowing down. Then, Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu remain key players for the Nerazzurri.

And Zielinski will also have Davide Frattesi to compete with for a place in the team. The 24-year-old will certainly aim to increase his playing time next season.

So a lot could come down to how Zielinski’s style of play fits into the 3-5-2 system that Inter play.

In the view of former Roma and Juventus midfielder Boniek, Zielinski “Will fit into Simone Inzaghi’s system of play well.”

“He’s a skilled and intelligent midfielder,” he said of the incoming Inter signing.