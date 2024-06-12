AS Roma join the fray for Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka



After a difficult first six months under manager Erik ten Hag, it seemed like Aaron Wan-Bissaka was on his way out from Manchester United.

But Diogo Dalot’s injury at the Qatar World Cup allowed the right-back into the fray and he grabbed his opportunity with both hands and did not look back, even going on to impress moving forward.

But his familiar on-the-ball woes returned this past season and recurrent injuries meant the Portuguese regained his starting berth and the Englishman was forced to watch from the bench or play on the left-hand side of the defence.

While his one-on-one defending remains exceptional, it is with the ball that the former Crystal Palace man continues to struggle with the manager wanting a more attacking option down the flanks.

AWB remain in demand

Despite his apparent technical weaknesses, the 26-year-old remains in demand with Inter Milan, Galatasaray, Al-Nassr as well as his former club interested in acquiring his services.

United had triggered the one-year extension option in order to preserve the right-back’s market value and despite Wan-Bissaka’s desire to stay and fight for his place, the Red Devils are expected to try and move him on as they look to steer clear of PSR concerns.

Another Italian club in the form of AS Roma have now joined the race as per CalcioMercato journalist Maurizio Russo.

"Roma – No confirmation on agreement with Galatasaray for the sale of Zeki Celik. The Istanbul club still likes the Turkish full-back.

"But the first goal for that role is Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United. Celik remains the alternative if the deal doesn't go through," the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The United defender is said to be the Giallorossi’s first-choice to strengthen at the back and they are looking to move on Zeki Çelik to Galatasaray. If they fail to acquire United’s FA Cup hero, they will keep the Turk.

“Roma – No confirmation on agreement with Galatasaray for the sale of Zeki Celik. The Istanbul club still likes the Turkish full-back.

“But the first goal for that role is Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United. Celik remains the alternative if the deal doesn’t go through,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Roma eyeing AWB

The 20-time English league champions had spent an initial £45 million to sign the full-back from the Eagles and they are expected to take a heavy hit on their investment.

If INEOS can come close to half that amount, it would represent a great deal. As per previous reports relayed by The Peoples Person, the Turkish club are also chasing Wan-Bissaka and are looking to pay only €10 million.

Under the Glazers, such a deal would usually have been greenlit. But the new co-owners are reportedly looking to improve the club’s dismal selling record and they should try and acquire a better price for the former England U21 international.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be hoping for a bidding war considering the interest the defender is generating. That would guarantee a higher price.

