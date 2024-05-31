Roma intrigued by Norwich midfielder Gabriel Sara after player was offered to Giallorossi

Roma intrigued by Norwich midfielder Gabriel Sara after player was offered to Giallorossi

Roma are reportedly considering the possible signing of Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara.

The capital club are famously looking to add more depth to their roster with special consideration for the midfield where Daniele De Rossi has urged the management to secure at least one box-to-box midfielder capable of scoring goals.

According to Leggo, this midfielder could happen to be Brazilian Gabriel Sara of Norwich City who has been offered to the club by some intermediaries from England.

The newspaper suggests that Roma are intrigued by this offer.

Sara finished the season with 13 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances in the English Championship and is deemed a good fit for De Rossi’s requirements for the position.