Roma intrigued by Newcastle United-owned Minteh

Roma are showing an interest in Newcastle United-owned striker Yankuba Minteh, who spent this season on loan at Feyenoord.

The Giallorossi need new forwards after the end of the loan experiences for Chelsea veteran Romelu Lukaku and Sardar Azmoun, who returns to Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, their latest target is Gambia international hitman Minteh.

Newcastle United purchased him from Danish side Odense in the summer of 2023 for €8m and immediately sent him on loan to Feyenoord.

He flourished in the Netherlands, scoring 11 goals with six assists in 37 competitive games.

Minteh plays primarily on the right wing rather than as a centre-forward, but can also work on the left or in a deeper support role.

Competition for Minteh

While Roma are interested, the asking price is believed to be around €30m, with Everton, Borussia Dortmund and Olympique Marseille already sniffing around the striker.

Minteh is set to turn 20 next month, but already has two goals in five senior caps for Gambia.

Considering Roma owners the Friedkin Group are in the process of the takeover of Everton, it is possible they could buy him for the Toffees and loan him out, or the other way around.