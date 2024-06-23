Roma interested in Watford and Canada midfielder Kone

Roma have set their sights on Watford and Canada international midfielder Ismael Kone, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Giallorossi are looking out for new players in the middle of the park after sending Renato Sanches back to Paris Saint-Germain following a dismal loan experience.

Kone just turned 22 this month and was born in the Ivory Coast, but raised in Canada, which is where he plays his international football.

Despite his tender age, he already has 19 senior caps for Canada, scoring two goals, and started his team’s 2-0 Copa America opening defeat to Argentina.

Kone on the market for Roma

Watford purchased Kone from the Montreal Impact for €8m in January 2023 and he is under contract until June 2027, but their failure to earn promotion to the Premier League should see him push for a move this summer.

His characteristics suit the requirements of new coach Daniele De Rossi, who wants a midfield with greater pace and physical presence.