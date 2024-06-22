Roma interested in Newcastle Utd’s Yankuba Minteh

Serie A side Roma are looking at the possibility of signing Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh this summer.

The Giallorossi are looking to bolster their squad this summer and Daniele de Rossi seems to be keen on bringing Federico Chiesa to the club, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Italian. In the meantime, another wide option seems to have emerged for Roma.

Gianluca di Marzio (via Corriere della Sera) has reported that Newcastle’s Minteh is of interest to Roma and the Giallorossi have asked for initial information about the 19-year-old Gambian. The teenager is currently said to be valued at 30 million by the Magpies, with Marseille and Everton also interested in him.

Roma’s owners – The Friedkins, are the new owners of the Toffees and it remains to be seen if that takeover impacts anything regarding the future of the teenager, who spent the last season on loan at Feyenoord.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN