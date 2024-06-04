Roma interested in Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico

Serie A side Roma are in pursuit of Ligue 1 outfits Olympique Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico.

According to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are looking to land the signature of Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico this summer.

After confirming the arrival of left-back Angelino, the Giallorossi are chasing to complete their right-back position and the Argentinian international could sign soon.

The 31-year-old’s contract with the French side ends in 2025 and the transfer fee is expected to be within reach, set to be around €5-6 million. The player is a World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022 and has considerable experience on the pitch.

New sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has been put to work by Roma to bring in reinforcements quickly while working to keep a check on Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Italian capital side are also exploring another loan deal for Diego Llorente and talks with Leeds United are predicted to start soon.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN