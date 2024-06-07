AS Roma interested in Golden Boy nominee Andy Diouf

AS Roma are interested in signing RC Lens’ Andy Diouf (21), according to a report from L’Équipe. Despite only joining the club in a €14m deal last summer, the France youth international could be allowed to leave in the coming weeks.

Diouf arrived at Lens after a promising spell with FC Basel. He helped lead the Swiss side to the latter stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Not only did that form lead to a big-money return to Ligue 1, it also earned him a nomination for the Golden Boy Award. Diouf ultimately finished 21st in the ranking.

However, in his debut season at the Bollaert, Diouf has struggled for consistency. He has yet to live up to te price tag and, under the new austere regime imposed by the club’s owner, he may be seen as a bankable asset. Lens would not be willing to make a loss on the player, but they would be willing to discuss a transfer, should it be possible to recoup that €14m fee.

AS Roma, who recently appointed Florent Ghisolfi, formerly of OGC Nice, as sporting director, are showing an interest in the Frenchman.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle