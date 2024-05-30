Roma’s interest in Alkmaar’s Pavlidis remains stable

Roma are evaluating several players that could replace the departing Romelu Lukaku.

With Big Rom set to return to Chelsea in the coming weeks, the Giallorossi must find a valid replacement that would suit Daniele De Rossi’s demands for the position in his desired 4-3-3 system.

Today’s edition of Leggo reiterates that Roma’s dream signing is Jonathan David – however, the elevated costst in a possible deal for him have forced Roma to also consider other players including AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis.

Pavlidis is a player that fascinates Roma and the capital club’s interest in him remains stable.

Over the last three seasons, Pavlidis collected a total of 80 goals for Alkmaar and is now being tracked by several top European clubs.