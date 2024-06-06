Roma inquire about Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez

Roma have reportedly made an inquiry for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

The capital club are currently looking for a suitable replacement of Romelu Lukaku.

As predicted, Big Rom recently made his return to Chelsea after finishing the season on loan at Roma with a total of 21 goals and 4 assists.

With Lukaku gone and Tammy Abraham’s future still unclear, the Giallorossi are prioritizing the search for a strong striker who could easily slot into Daniele De Rossi’s 4-3-3 system.

Today’s edition of La Repubblica outline the situation.

According to the newspaper, Roma are still in contact with Jonathan David’s entourage and are among the club to have asked for information about Stuttgart’s Guirassy.

Then, the newspaper adds that the Giallorossi had also made inquiries for Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord whom they know well enough from the numerous encounters the two clubs have held over recent years.

Gimenez, 23 years old, finished the season with 26 goals and 7 assists in 41 games across all competitions.

His pricetag, however, is deemed too high for Roma’s capabilities: €35 million.