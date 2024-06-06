Roma to hold talks for Wladimiro Falcone, Jeremie Boga

Roma are set to meet with Fali Ramadani who represents not only Federico Chiesa but several other potential targets for the Giallorossi.

Next week, Ramadani will be in the Italian capital.

The primary purpose of this meeting will be Federico Chiesa’s situation as the Italian winger remains Roma’s top target for the summer.

However, Ramadani will also discuss some of his other clients seeing as Roma are set to undergo a major revolution this offseason.

As reported by Il Tempo, Roma want to discuss the likes of Wladimiro Falcone of Lecce and Nice attacker Jeremie Boga.

Both players have been linked with the Giallorossi in the past and could be considered fitting reinforcements for Daniele De Rossi’s squad.

Roma will need a second goal-keeper since Rui Patricio’s contract is up and Jeremie Boga represents the ideal profile for Daniele De Rossi’s desired 4-3-3 system.

Additionally, Ramadani will help settle Diego Llorente’s stay in the Italian capital. The Spanish defender wants a permanent move to Roma from Leeds after completing two consecutive loans with the Giallorossi.