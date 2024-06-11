Roma to hold talks for two more players during imminent Chiesa meeting

Reports in Italy claim Federico Chiesa’s representative, Fali Ramadani, is set to meet Roma in the coming hours, but the Giallorossi are expected to inquire about two more clients of the powerful agent.

Fali Ramadani is set to meet Roma to discuss Juventus star Chiesa and other clients.

Juventus have put Chiesa on the market having failed to reach an agreement over his contract extension. Roma coach Daniele De Rossi is said to have made the Italian star one of his priorities for the summer.

Chiesa is expected to leave Turin, but will probably make up his mind about his next club after the Euros.

Sky Sport Italia claimed on Tuesday afternoon that the meeting between Ramadani and Roma directors could even take place today at Trigoria. Chiesa’s agent will meet both sporting director Florent Ghisolfi and CEO Lina Souloukou.

Sky Sport also reports that Roma will discuss Jeremy Boga, a former Atalanta and Sassuolo winger, while Corriere dello Sport adds the Giallorossi will inquire about Iván Fresneda.

Another Ramadani client, Braga striker Simon Banza, has recently been linked with a move to Roma, so the 27-year-old will likely be mentioned in the meeting between his representative and the Giallorossi.