Roma to hold talks for Sporting’s Ivan Fresneda

Roma have added 19-year-old Ivan Fresneda to their list of potential targets for the summer.

With the summer window already open, Roma are preparing a veritable revolution ahead of next season.

The Giallorossi aim to satisfy Daniele De Rossi’s needs and also revitalize the team by kicking off a new long-term project.

Roma will primarily focus on younger players with lots of upside and hunger to succeed.

The exits of players like Spinazzola, Patricio and Lukaku will serve to give way to young alternatives.

Among them is Ivan Fresneda of Sporting Lisbon.

The Spanish fullback is reportedly a target for the Giallorossi club.

According to Leggo, in the meeting with Fali Ramadani set for next week, Roma will also hold talks for Fresnada, whom Ramadani’s agency also happens to represent in addition to the likes of Federico Chiesa and Jeremie Boga.

Fresneda completed a move to Sporting last year, signing a contract until 2028. In his first season in Portugal, Fresneda collected only 9 appearances across all competitions.