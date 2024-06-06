Roma’s Head of Youth sector Gianluca Gombar resigns

Roma part ways with Gianluca Gombar, the club’s Head of Youth sector.

After 11 years at the club, Gombar filed his resignation on Thursday morning, reports Filippo Biafora of Il Tempo.

Gombar left his post as Roma’s Director of Academy Operations.

The decision comes as part of a major restructuring of Roma’s management.

Gombar, known for the controversial episode involving six substitutions against Spezia in the Coppa Italia from a few years ago, is preparing to say goodbye to Trigoria after a journey that lasted 11 years, which began during the Pallotta era together with his father Guido, who was in charge of security.

Roma are already looking for his replacement which should be appointed shortly.