Roma’s friendly with Milan in Perth totals more fan attendance than Taylor Swift’s concert in same stadium

The international friendly between Roma and Milan that is scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia on Friday evening will attract quite a crowd at the city’s Optus Stadium.

With the Serie A season having drawn to a close, the Giallorossi and Rossoneri are preparing for the last match of the 24/25 season.

Tomorrow afternoon, Italian time, the two teams will compete in a friendly match in Perth.

There is great enthusiasm around the two teams, and local fans don’t want to miss the opportunity to admire some of the most notable faces of Italian football.

In fact, 60,000 spectators are expected, an even higher number than those who followed Taylor Swift’s concert in the past.

The world famous American singer performed in the same stadium in 2018, attracting “only” 48,000 spectators.