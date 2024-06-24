Roma focus on youth talents after €50m in investments

Since the Friedkins took over Roma, the club have invested €50m into their youth systems and now they’re ready to start promoting their growing talents.

A number of Giallorossi youth products are part of Luciano Spalletti’s Italy squad at the European Championship, including Riccardo Calafiori, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi. Nicola Zalewski is also at the tournament, representing Poland.

During the James Pallotta era, Roma focused more on signing foreign players at the expense of their home-grown talents, a strategy that didn’t pay off and left the club in a weaker position. Things have changed since the arrival of Dan Friedkin and his family, however.

Roma change course

Page 26 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Roma have invested over €50m in their youth department since the arrival of the Friedkins and they’re now planning to rely more heavily on young talents, ready to start promoting some to Daniele De Rossi’s first team.

Primavera players like Niccolo Pisilli, Joao Costa, Lovro Golic, Matteo Plaia and Mattia Mannini are on track to start integrating into the Giallorossi senior side in the coming months and space will also be made available for the best of the Under-19 squad.