Roma make first contact for Mats Hummels

Serie A giants Roma are interested in a move for Germany defender Mats Hummels, who is set to depart Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Hummels recently made it public that he will soon depart the German giants and Daniele Longo has reported that Roma are interested in him. Daniele de Rossi has asked for six signings to reinvigorate the Giallorossi side and he sees Hummels is seen as a leader in the backline.

He wants to stay in Europe and has rejected two offers from Saudi Arabia already, with Roma sensing the possibility of signing him. They have made first contact for him and his wage demands do not seem huge for them and that could work in their favour.

At the same time, Raoul Bellanova is also a concrete target for Roma. His agent is trying to convince Torino to sell the player for a favourable price but no progress has been made in that regard – yet.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN