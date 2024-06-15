Roma eyeing 2nd Atlético Madrid star after big-money Omorodion bid rejected

Two players on the books of Atlético Madrid have made their way onto the radar of Serie A giants AS Roma.

That’s according to Italian transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, who points towards Samu Omorodion and Rodrigo Riquelme as the pair in question.

The Roma brass, it is understood, are on the lookout for reinforcements in the attacking third with a view to next season.

And their search has led the capital outfit swiftly to the doorstep of the aforementioned Atlético.

The Giallorossi’s first-choice target comes in the form of frontman Omorodion, who spent this past season on loan with Deportivo Alavés.

In fact, so keen are the board at the Stadio Olimpico on the 20-year-old, that they recently tabled an opening offer for his services, worth a considerable €40 million.

Atlético, however, rejected as much, making clear that they have no intention of parting with Omorodion.

And yet, as per Di Marzio, Roma’s shopping trip in Madrid has not come to an end there.

This comes with Daniele De Rossi’s side also understood to be considering a move for Rojiblancos attacker Rodrigo Riquelme.

Spanish international Riquelme played an important role in Diego Simeone’s squad in 2023/24, on his way to four goals and six assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

And such production, evidently, has piqued Roma’s attention, too, amid the suggestion that the 24-year-old could be available for a fee in the region of €25 million.

Conor Laird | GSFN