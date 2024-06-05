Roma to extend Mile Svilar’s contract until 2029

Roma are preparing a new long-term deal for Mile Svilar.

The Serbian shot-stopper will soon be rewarded for his heroics in the second half of the season.

Svilar’s unexpected emergence and ascent under Daniele De Rossi took Roma by surprise.

The Giallorossi no longer have to seek a costly investment to replace Rui Patricio with Svilar set to stay in the Italian capital for years to come.

In fact, the club are eager to extend the 25-year-old’s stay in the capital.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are already drafting a new contract for Svilar.

The contract is expected to run until 2029 and involve higher wages given that Svilar is currently one of the lowest paid members of the first team with a net salary of €700,000.