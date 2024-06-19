Roma explore Riquelme deal as alternative to Chiesa

Roma have made contact with the representatives of Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme to explore a possible summer move.

New Giallorossi sporting director Florent Ghisolfi is hard at work with coach Daniele De Rossi planning out the club’s new project ahead of the summer transfer window, looking to rejuvenate the squad as they work to close the gap to the Champions League spots.

In recent weeks, Roma have been heavily linked with a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, who only has a year left on his contract in Turin. It won’t be easy to secure a deal for the Italy star, so De Rossi’s side are also on the search for viable alternatives.

Roma look to Riquelme

Page 21 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Roma director Ghisolfi has contacted Riquelme’s representatives to ask about a possible deal this summer. His approach was met positively and the two parties could soon have another discussion regarding the details of a transfer.

Atletico Madrid are open to selling the 24-year-old winger for around €25m. This season, he scored four goals and provided six assists across 47 matches.