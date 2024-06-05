Roma drop out of race for AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis

Roma seem to have dropped out of the race leading to AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

The Giallorossi are currently searching for a replacement of Romelu Lukaku who will soon make his return to Chelsea.

With Lukaku gone and Tammy Abraham’s future still uncertain, Roma are on the look-out for a valid replacement that could lead Daniele De Rossi’s attack next season.

One of the profiles that had been linked with Roma in recent weeks was Vangelis Pavlidis, Alkmaar’s leading goal-scorer.

Over the last three seasons, Pavlidis collected a total of 80 goals and 27 assists for Alkmaar, making him one of the most prolific strikers in Europe.

The player’s pricetag, however, is deemed too elevated by Roma’s standards, reports calciomercato.com.

The Giallorossi are prioritizing financially sustainable targets and Pavlidis, as things stand, is not one of them.