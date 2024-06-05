Roma to cut wage bill by 10-15% ahead of next season

Roma’s wage bill will undergo major restructuring as the club move into a new long-term project that will strive toward more financial sustainability.

With Daniele De Rossi having been appointed the team’s new head coach and Florent Ghisolfi as Roma’s new technical director, the capital club are ready to launch a new project – the second one in the Friedkin’s tenure.

Roma’s continued absence from the Champions League has been taken to heart by the American owners who now wish to address the primary issue within the team that failed consecutively to qualify for UCL.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Friedkins want to prioritize slashing the wage bill from the current €104 million which rank Roma third highest salaried team in Serie A, only behind the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan.

The Friedkins are said to be aiming for a 10-15% decrease in the club’s wage bill – this will be achieved by letting several players go this summer, replacing them with sustainable, low-cost alternatives.

Ghisolfi has been encouraged to set up a scouting network and focus on signings with low-risk and high potential.