Roma Could Reignite Interest In Inter Milan Star As 2006 FIFA World Cup Winner Seeks Midfield Reinforcements

Roma could reignite their interest in Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, with Davide Frattesi keen to reinforce the midfield.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggerio, via FCInter1908.

This summer, Roma will be keen to sign a midfielder.

And according to Il Messaggerio, Giallorossi coach Daniele De Rossi has a particular profile in mind. The legendary former midfielder is aiming to bring in a box-to-box midfielder.

Roma will not be signing Renato Sanches on a permanent basis from Paris Saint-Germain.

But the capital club’s intention would be to sign a player with a similar profile.

Roma want to bring in a midfielder with dribbling ability, pace and acceleration, and stamina. They want a midfielder who affects the game at both ends of the pitch.

Il Messaggerio furthermore report that there are a couple players from England on Roma’s radar. One is Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara. Another is Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips.

But the Giallorossi are also monitoring the situation of Frattesi at Inter. They want to see whether they can take advantage.

Roma Could Reignite Frattesi Interest Under De Rossi

Frattesi arrived at Inter last summer from Sassuolo.

Meanwhile, Roma had also been one of the clubs interested in signing Frattesi last summer.

The Nerazzurri brought the Italian international in with significant expectations.,

Frattesi cost Inter a fee of well over €30 million in total. He had starred for two seasons at Sassuolo, and also become a regular in the Italian national team in the process.

Frattesi continues to be a key man for the Azzurri under Luciano Spalletti as he had become under Roberto Mancini.

Therefore, in both of Italy’s group stage matches so far at EURO 2024, the 24-year-old has started.

The relative lack of playing time that Frattesi has received over his first season at Inter has raised one or two doubts about the 24-year-old’s future.

And according to Il Messaggerio, Roma coach De Rossi would see the Inter midfielder as a possible candidate to reinforce the Giallorossi’s midfield for next season.