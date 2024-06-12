Roma Could Be Flexible On Price For Star Amid Everton, Tottenham And West Ham Interest

Roma are likely to accept a figure less than their asking price for Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham target Tammy Abraham this summer.

The former Chelsea striker missed most of last season due to a knee injury and scored only once for the club.

He has two years left on his contract but Roma are open to offers for the forward in the summer transfer window as they bid to bring in cash.

West Ham, Everton and Tottenham are all claimed to be clubs who are considering taking him back to the Premier League this summer.

Roma have a €30m asking price for Abraham, but according to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via LaRoma24), they are likely to accept a figure less than that.

It has been claimed that Roma could consider selling him for somewhere around €22m to €25m in the upcoming transfer window.

Daniele De Rossi is keen to restructure his forward line and Abraham is not a major part of his plans.

Roma are ready to bring in a new forward and are awaiting concrete offers to land on their table for the former Chelsea man this summer.