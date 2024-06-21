Roma captain Pellegrini rejects lucrative Al-Nassr offer

Al-Nassr attempted to convince Lorenzo Pellegrini to make the jump to Saudi Arabia with a lucrative offer, but the Roma captain definitively rejected the idea.

Saudi Arabian clubs caused waves in the summer transfer market last year following the investments made by the state’s Public Investment Fund, purchasing a host of stars including Neymar, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Riyad Mahrez and Kalidou Koulibaly.

A number of rich offers have already started to arrive from Saudi Arabia ahead of this summer, with interest in players like Milan star Rafael Leao, Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku, Roma talisman Paulo Dybala and Juventus veteran Wojciech Szczesny.

Pellegrini rejects Al-Nassr

Page 36 of today’s Tuttosport details how a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr was sent to Pellegrini, who gave a clear rejection to the proposal in order to move forward with Roma, uninterested in the idea of playing alongside players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic and Aymeric Laporte.

The 28-year-old is happy and proud to be the Giallorossi captain and believes in the future of Daniele De Rossi’s project in the Italian capital.