Roma Boss Unsure On Everton Target’s Athletic Level

Roma coach Daniel De Rossi has an interest in Manchester City star and Everton target Kalvin Phillips but he has concerns about his overall fitness and athletic qualities.

The midfielder had a dreadful loan spell at West Ham United in the latter half of last season and is searching for a new club this summer.

Manchester City do not see him as part of their long-term plans and are keen to move him on in the ongoing transfer window.

Everton are interested in signing Phillips, but his wages are likely to be a major stumbling block in any negotiations to sign the midfielder.

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Tutto Mercato), Roma coach De Rossi is an admirer of the Manchester City midfielder as well.

He is one of the midfielders Roma are considering signing in the ongoing summer transfer window.

However, De Rossi is unsure about Phillips’ overall fitness and athletic abilities at this stage of his career.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has not been complimentary about Phillips’ fitness and he looked off the pace in West Ham colours last season as well.