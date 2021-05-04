New Roma boss Jose Mourinho’s time at Tottenham – in his own quotes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Veal, PA
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jose Mourinho has agreed to take over at Roma barely two weeks after his 17-month spell with Tottenham ended.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his most memorable quotes while in north London.

“I am humble. I am humble enough to try to analyse my career. Manchester last year, to analyse my career, the problems and the solutions. I was humble enough for that. The principle of the analysis was not to blame anyone else. I am nobody to advise people, but sometimes to have a break, it looked very positive for me.” – Mourinho declared himself the ‘humble one’ at his unveiling press conference in November 2019.

“I have already spoken with him and I asked him if he was Dele or Dele’s brother. He told me he was Dele. ‘OK,’ I said. ‘Play like Dele’.” – Mourinho made a beeline for Alli in his first press conference, in a storyline that would dominate his stay at Spurs.

“I am not Chelsea. I am not Chelsea, United, Inter, I am all of them. I give everything to all of them and that is what I am going to do here. To give absolutely everything I have. So Chelsea is the past, a great past, two periods, two periods with titles. But it’s the past.” – Mourinho’s insisted his Chelsea connection was not a problem upon his appointment at one of their big rivals.

“For 90 minutes you cannot be nice, for 90 minutes you have to be a bunch of c***s, but intelligent c***s, not stupid c***s. B******s in the sense that you are there to win matches man.” – The Portuguese was blunt in his assessment of his new team, in an early team-talk shown on the Amazon All or Nothing documentary.

“I think the yellow card is fair because I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot. And for some reason, I was rude, but I was and because I was I deserve the yellow card.” – Mourinho got in a spat with Southampton goalkeeping coach Andrew Sparkes following a 1-0 loss at St Mary’s Stadium on January 1 2020.

“He is always injured, he is injured, is not injured. He plays one match, the next week he is injured, he plays another match. We are full of hopes and this is since the beginning of the season.” – In the same press conference, Mourinho made his first swipe at club record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who went off injured in the first half.

“For me the referees are not the referees. I think the VAR should change their name because Video Assistant Referee is not true. It should be VR – Video Referee – because they are the referees. It is strange. You see the refs on pitch and they not the refs, they are the assistants. The other guys in the office are the ones who make the big decisions of the game.” – Mourinho was on a roll and also at Southampton he questioned the new VAR system.

Jose Mourinho has criticised Tanguy Ndombele
Jose Mourinho has criticised Tanguy Ndombele (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“We didn’t have a midfield in the first half. I know the Premier League is difficult and some players take a long time to adapt to a different league. But a player with his potential has to give us more than he is giving us.” – Mourinho was gunning for Ndombele again, having taken him off at half-time of the 1-1 draw with Burnley in March 2020.

“I had to manage this chess game without piece. You know. No bishops, no kings, no queens. Very, very hard with so many injuries and problems. I cannot speak about the progress I want to make because I don’t have the players I want.” – Mourinho went all Queen’s Gambit when he lost a fourth attacking player in the build-up to a Champions League tie in March 2020.

“I am going to be repetitive. I would love to be at July 1. I would love to be in pre-season, working with Harry Kane, (Moussa) Sissoko and Sonny. That’s not possible.” Or so he thought. But shortly after this quote in March 2020, the season was shutdown due to the coronavirus, allowing all of his injured players to recover.

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household. It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.” – Mourinho was one of a number of Spurs employees who were caught breaking lockdown rules in April 2020.

Jose Mourinho, right, has made a dig at his former club Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Jose Mourinho, right, has made a dig at his former club Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Carl Recine/PA)

“We knew that we could have a penalty against and we were very careful with it. We know Manchester United has an incredible record with penalties given this season and we knew that everything in the box was very dangerous for us.” – Mourinho was not afraid to suggest his former club Manchester United were awarded a lot of penalties as they resumed their season with a 1-1 draw in June 2020.

“But for me it’s not Harry Kane, it’s Hero Kane because a guy that had a big surgery, has a lockdown that stopped the perfect rehabilitation, because it did, so with all the difficulties, then come to normal training only for a couple of weeks… for me, Hero Kane.” – Harry Kane earned his manager’s praise after recovering from a serious hamstring injury to make it back for the resumption of the season in June 2020.

“A team of good boys, a team of nice boys, the only thing they can win at the end of the season is the Fair Play Cup. Something I have never won and have no interest in winning that.” – Mourinho approved of a dressing room spat between Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris at half-time of Spurs’ 1-0 win over Everton in July 2020.

“I am not a goalkeeper but I know football since I was a kid and I know when I stand there and I spread my arms and I know the distance, so I felt immediately that something was going wrong. We got the UEFA delegate to confirm and yes it was 5cm smaller, which of course we demanded for the goals to be replaced for goals of the right dimension.” Mourinho, a former goalkeeper, knew something was not right ahead of his side’s Europa League qualifying clash with Shkendija.

A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho)

“For my friend Gary, I can promise that until the end of the season I don’t play Harry Kane one minute of any friendly match.” – The Spurs boss engaged in a public exchange with England boss Gareth Southgate over plans for Kane in the October 2020 international break and later had to apologise for getting Southgate’s name wrong.

“Because he never beat me. You are not going to do a chapter about 13 or 14 matches that you never win so why should he speak about me in his book. A book is a thing to make you happy and proud so I perfectly understand the situation.” – Not one to let an old rivalry die, Mourinho came out fighting when asked why he did not feature in Arsene Wenger’s book.

“No, not at all. Not at all. Zero. Because sometimes the results are the consequence of multiple situations in football and mine and my coaching staff’s methods are second to nobody in the world.” – Mourinho remained bullish whether he had any doubts about his methods after a fourth Premier League defeat in a row in February 2021.

“They played with a lot of desire that I can call it also professionalism, because for me professionalism starts exactly in the attitude. To be a professional you must have attitude every day and in every minute of every game. Then more talent, less talent makes a difference between players but what is never negotiable is attitude and they beat us on attitude.” – Mourinho was scathing of his side after they suffered a Europa League humiliation to Dinamo Zagreb in March 2021.

Dinamo Zagreb knocked Tottenham out of Europe
Dinamo Zagreb knocked Tottenham out of Europe (Luka Stanzl/PA)

“For me this is the victory of the dressing room, the victory of their spirit, the victory of the group that felt ashamed of what happened in the last week. To be ashamed I always think is a man’s reaction. Don’t care, don’t give a s**t is not for men.” – He was more impressed with their performance in the next game at Aston Villa.

“Same coach. Different players.” – Mourinho let everyone know just who he blamed for Spurs continually letting in late goals after a 2-2 draw against Newcastle in April 2021.

“I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. I am a father. I think as a father you have always to feed your kids. Doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I’m very, very disappointed. As we say in Portugal, bread is bread and cheese is cheese. I told Ole already what I think about his comments and I’m very disappointed that in five, six, seven questions you ignore the dimensions of that comment.” – Mourinho, deploying a tactical diversion following a defeat to Manchester United, went in on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Norwegian’s comments about Son Heung-min.

“I couldn’t care less with what he says, I couldn’t care less. Not interested at all.” – Mourinho responded to Paul Pogba’s scathing comments about his former Manchester United boss’ man-management style.

“I have no plans. I am going on with my normal life. I feel fresh. I feel calm. I am on holiday. I have more time to be doing my homework and analysis. I’ll wait to be back in football. Not just for the right club, but for the right culture. Maybe next season is premature, we will see.” – Mourinho tells the Times Magazine he was in no rush to return to management after leaving Spurs – two days later he was announced as Roma’s next boss.

Recommended Stories

  • Roma hires Jose Mourinho as its next manager

    Jose Mourinho joins Roma after a rough 17 months with Tottenham.

  • Roma might be a perfect fit for José Mourinho

    José Mourinho, that most outspoken of soccer coaches, will take over next season at Roma, the team with some of the most outspoken fans in Italy. “The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season,” Mourinho said in Roma's surprise announcement Tuesday. Mourinho's task will be to challenge new Serie A champion Inter Milan — the team he memorably led to a treble of titles little more than a decade ago during his only previous job in Italy.

  • Dele Alli brings different dimension to Tottenham attack – Eric Dier

    Alli has endured a difficult season having been frozen out by former boss Jose Mourinho.

  • Football rumours from the media

    The Premier League could beckon for two Inter Milan stars.

  • Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams to transfer to Alabama

    Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams announced he will transfer to Alabama, which defeated the Buckeyes in the national title game in January.

  • Mateo Kovacic ruled out against Real Madrid as Thomas Tuchel provides Chelsea team news

    The Croatian has failed to recover from a hamstring injury and will miss the second leg of the Champions League semi-final

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • Sam Burns earns first PGA Tour win in impressive fashion at Valspar Championship

    Sam Burns earned his first PGA Tour win in his 76th career start Sunday at the Valspar Championship.

  • Roma coach Fonseca to leave at end of season

    Paulo Fonseca will leave his job as Roma coach at the end of the season, the Serie A club confirmed on Tuesday.

  • MLS notebook: Sounders are still the standard, while Minnesota and Cincinnati faceplant out of the gate

    Seattle took apart the previously hot Galaxy on Sunday, which prompted high praise from the losing manager.

  • Henry warns of long road ahead for Arsenal takeover bid

    Thierry Henry has warned Arsenal supporters that a potential takeover by Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek could take a "very long" time as the club's all-time record goalscorer confirmed his role in the bid.

  • Neymar, KDB in focus as PSG, Man City aim for Champions League final

    Absences are the only thing stopping Neymar's from dizzying stats, while KDB is doing things that put Ribery, Iniesta, and Xavi in the Ballon d'Or final 3.

  • 3 weeks in, Detroit Red Wings winning Jakub Vrana-Anthony Mantha trade

    Detroit Red Wings have gotten more out of Jakub Vrana in a depleted lineup than Washington Capitals have from Anthony Mantha, 3 weeks after the trade

  • Austria says it will only buy Sputnik V vaccine after EMA approval

    Austria will only buy Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if the European Medicines Agency approves it, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office said on Tuesday, further clarifying its position on the planned purchase. Facing public frustration at a slow vaccine roll-out, Kurz said on March 31 Austria would probably order a million Sputnik V doses within a week, but completion of that order still has yet to be announced. Hungary and Slovakia are the only European Union countries to have bought Sputnik V, and only Hungary has used it so far.

  • Storms force Blazers to take shelter in hotel parking garage

    The Portland Trail Blazers got a bit of a scare before their game against the Atlanta Hawks when a tornado warning forced them to evacuate their hotel rooms. The warning was issued Monday morning, about seven hours after the Trail Blazers arrived at their hotel a couple of miles north of State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Coach Terry Stotts said his players and staff were told to go to a lower-level parking garage, where they remained for about 30 minutes.

  • Knicks takeaways from Monday's 118-104 win over Grizzlies

    The Knicks clinched a winning record for the first time since the 2012-13 season with Monday's 118-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Sofia Kenin becomes first American to qualify for Olympics

    She is ranked fourth in the world in singles and is guaranteed to be one of the top four American women in the rankings after the French Open, when the teams will be set. Currently trailing her are Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. While Williams and Brady appear to be strong contenders to clinch a Tokyo berth, the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Riske, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff all in contention.

  • Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Khem Birch among top options

    Have you made it to the stretch run of the fantasy basketball playoffs? Consider these pickups for a lineup boost.

  • Triple Truck Challenge Presented by Womply: Full schedule, how it works

    The Triple Truck Challenge Presented by Womply is back for a third season and it all kicks off this weekend at Darlington Raceway. Now in its third season, “The Trip” consists of three consecutive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, beginning at the track “Too Tough to Tame” on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1), […]