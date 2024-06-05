Roma await offers for Nicola Zalewski

Nicola Zalewski is expected to be on his way out of Roma following the EUROs with the Polish national team.

The young winger has been included in the capital club’s transfer list.

Despite being a home grown player, Roma do not consider Zalewski ‘untouchable’ this summer.

On the contrary, calciomercato.com reports that the Giallorossi are eager to part ways with him.

Roma have put him on the market and await offers to arrive.

Zalewski hopes to draw interest during the upcoming European Championships for which he has been called up to represent his country.

Since his break-out season in 21/22, Zalewski failed repeatedly to impress under both Jose Mourinho and more recently Daniele De Rossi.

The player has totaled only 2 goals and 7 assists in 106 appearances for Roma while playing as a winger.