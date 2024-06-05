Roma assistant coach Guillhermo Giacomazzi discusses rapport with De Rossi, Friedkin’s ambitions and more

Guillhermo Giacomazzi, Daniele De Rossi’s assistant, spoke about Roma’s 23/24 season and the club’s ambitions going forward.

In an interview with Radio Serie A, Giacomazzi reflected on his rapport with the Roma legend turned head coach as well as the team’s ambitions for the upcoming campaign.

“We came back from Australia three days ago,” said Giacomazzi, “but we’re already thinking about what to plan for next season.”

“De Rossi? We met 4-5 years ago, with a mutual friend, Alessandro Lucci. He was at Boca where would eventually retire.”

“We fit together temperamentally, in our way of seeing football, we remained in contact over time, he then worked as a collaborator for the Italian national team, I was in the Maltese national team.”

“Once our respective experiences were over, we got back in touch and he created this staff. First at SPAL and now at Roma.”

“For those of us who have known him for some time it’s a real pleasure to see him work here, in this club he loves so much,” added Giacomazzi.

“De Rossi has this gift, this ability to communicate, to relate to the press, to expose himself. He is like this, he is transparent, he makes himself credible.”

“For me he is a top coach from this point of view. And also an advantage in the group with the players, knowing how to talk to each other in the right way.”

“Yes, it’s true. We stay at Trigoria many, many hours. And it’s normal when you take over because you have to understand every dynamic well, on the field, corporate, logistics. We arrive at 7.45 in the morning, we leave at 8 in the evening. But we do it with great pleasure, it’s nice to work like this.”

“Svilar? Svilar had had no continuity in the months before our arrival. But Rui Patricio should also be thanked for his contribution. He was a top player, a great professional, he always helped his teammate and the staff, remaining available to the group despite being limited to a bench role.”

“Objectives for the future? Our goal is to improve ourselves as a team, have continuity in performances, certainly the Champions League will be an objective of the club, ours, so continuing to achieve results in Europe as in recent years will not be easy, but it is a good challenge.”

“The Friedkins? We see them often, we feel their presence. I am a collaborator, I am part of the staff, it is Daniele who has this direct line with the ownership, with the club, with the management.”

“Daniele feels supported, protected, at the center of the project and this is huge for all of us. We work in Trigoria, in a cutting-edge sports facility. You can’t ask for more. I think the Friedkins are doing a great job.”

“Here in Rome I’m experiencing every game we play with a little more anxiety, I don’t know why. Then when there is something to communicate, something to change, we are colder in our attitude, more calculated. In some moments we experience it as fans, we care a lot about it, perhaps it’s what’s around this team that draws you in and makes you a little more anxious.”