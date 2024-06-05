Roma go all-in on Arnaud Kalimuendo

Roma are ready to make Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo their top target for the attack.

Given the costs involved in a deal for Jonathan David, also linked with a move to the Italian capital, Roma are eyeing an alternative in Kalimuendo.

The 21-year-old was recently included in Thierry Henry’s French Olympic squad after coming off a season with 15 goals and 5 assists in 41 appearances for Stade Rennais.

Roma technical director Florent Ghisolfi is very appreciative of Kalimuendo’s qualities and his compatibility with Roma’s new sustainable project.

It was Ghisolfi who signed him at Lens a few years ago, straight out of PSG’s U19.

Now, the two could reunite in the Eternal City, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Roma are ready to go all-in on Kalimuendo with Ghisolfi being in direct contact with the player’s entourage.

Kalimuendo is Ghisolfi’s first choice to replace Romelu Lukaku who will not return to Roma following the conclusion of his loan.