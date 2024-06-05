Roma to announce tomorrow Daniele De Rossi’s new long-term deal

Roma’s official announcement of Daniele De Rossi’s new long-term deal is expected to take place in the coming hours.

The Italian technician and club legend is ready to officially become Roma’s head coach on a permanent basis.

His return to the club in the form of an interim manager impressed the American owners.

In fact, the Friedkins announced their decision to renew him at the end of the season already in April.

De Rossi’s conviction and leadership made him the first choice candidate to lead the team to a new, more sustainable project.

As reported by SiamoLaRoma.it, the official announcement of Daniele De Rossi’s renewal with Roma is expected tomorrow.

The agreement, already defined days ago, will see De Rossi pen a new contract until 2027, with an annual salary of €2.5 million plus bonuses.