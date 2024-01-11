RollTideWire Writers predict Alabama football’s next coach

Yesterday, Nick Saban made the shocking and heartbreaking deicison to retire from Alabama football and begin a new chapter of his life. Saban cited family reasons and health concerns, but ultimately I think that edge he had to coach had just began to fade. Saban will likely end up being on TV and will be incredibly successful regardless of what he does, but that doesn’t take away from the pain of losing him. At 72 years old, I think it is just hard to put in 14 hour days especially with how much the game has changed from NIL and the portal.

As Alabama fans we all wish Saban the absolute best in retirement, but Crimson Tide football will go on. The prevailing question is who will be the heir to the throne?

I find it hard to believe that Saban would up and retire without a plan in place for the University, but it’s hard to know what really happens behind the scenes. Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin have been the two hottest names to this point. Our experts at RollTideWire weigh in on the coaching vacancy:

AJ Spurr: Dabo Swinney

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

I think it’ll be Dabo Swinney. An Alabama native and a former crimson tide player who has had success at the highest level of coaching. Despite the last two years having been somewhat disappointing, he’s a strong coach that knows what it takes to recruit and lead a program. He’s not my personal pick, but I think he’s viewed as the safest option in the eyes of decision makers.

Stacey Blackwood: Dan Lanning

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lanning is an elite recruiter who has also done a masterful job of utilizing NIL and the transfer portal to build his program. Lanning also has experience in the Southeast having coached at both Alabama and Georgia. Lanning a disciple of Saban and Smart and is the most logical option to replace the GOAT.

Brody Smoot: Kalen DeBoer

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DeBoer has proven that he can win with ample talent in retrospect to other prestigious programs across the country. He has amassed a 104-12 coaching record during his time at Fresno State and Washington. DeBoer has adapted well to the college football landscape. Some of the teams top players this past season were transfers — Dillon Johnson (MSST), Ja’Lynn Polk (Texas Tech), and Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana). He understands what it takes to win and is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed. That is eerily similar to the standard that has been set at Alabama. It makes sense that Alabama would hire DeBoer to be Nick Saban’s successor.

Sam Murphy: Lane Kiffin

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

As crazy as it seems, Lane Kiffin has done everything in his power to put himself to be Saban’s successor. People forget that Kiffin took over the Oakland Raiders job at 32 years old, he’s coached at USC and at the highest of levels and is no stranger to Tuscaloosa. Kiffin still might lack some pedigree for the job, but getting Ole Miss to their first 11-win season is massive. If he is offered the job he would take it in a heartbeat.

Final Prediction: Kalen DeBoer

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

If you would have asked me late last night the answer would have definitively been Dan Lanning, but it begins to sounds like that may have been smoke and mirrors. Alabama is an upgrade from the Washington job, and with Nick Saban’s aide and UA’s resources DeBoer will have as smooth of a transition as you could possibly have. If it’s not DeBoer, its Kiffin I would imagine though.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire