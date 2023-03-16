RollTideWire Staff predictions for Alabama in March Madness

Alabama men’s basketball has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide program has never made it to the Final Four, but many expect this to be the team to do it.

In fact, it’s not uncommon to see fans and analysts predict Nate Oats and Alabama to be the team to win it all.

As the Crimson Tide gets its 2023 March Madness run underway, the RollTideWire staff made a few predictions for Alabama and the tournament overall.

There aren’t all too many surprises in these predictions, as everyone includes Alabama in the Final Four, and even a few National Championship picks.

AJ Spurr

AJ’s picks:

Final Four : Alabama, Purdue, Texas, Kansas

National Champion: Alabama

Alabama has been one of the best overall teams in the nation throughout the course of the 2022-2023 season. Despite a few ugly games, some of which resulted in losses, Nate Oats has coached up this team to adjust and overcome any issues it faced earlier in the season. The Crimson Tide looked dominant in the SEC tournament and I expect that to carry over against the NCAA Tournament.

Stacey Blackwood

Stacey’s picks:

Final Four: Alabama, Kansas State, Texas, Kansas

National Champion: Alabama

Alabama’s depth and defensive prowess will lead the Crimson Tide to its first national championship ever.

Sam Murphy

Sam’s picks:

Final Four: Alabama, Duke, Gonzaga, Texas

National Champion: Alabama

Alabama enters March as hot as anyone in the country as they just barreled through the SEC Tournament. The Tide will go as far as Brandon Miller takes them, and the projected lottery pick has been sensational this year. The Tide have a rather manageable region and anything short of the elite eight would be a disappointment. Regardless, Nate Oats has this Alabama program headed in an unreal direction.

Brody Smoot

Brody’s picks

Final Four: Alabama, Kansas State, Texas, Gonzaga

National Champion: Alabama

I believe that Alabama will win the NCAA Tournament. There will some road blocks along the way against potential opponents like Arizona, Purdue, or Marquette. However, Alabama has established enough depth to compete at a very high level. The Crimson Tide only allow 68.5 points per game. Their ability to defend and score at a high rate is what truly separates them from other programs. The Tide have one of the nation’s best players in Brandon Miller. I expect him to flourish on the national stage. The Tide’s youth will not be a factor as the younger players will step up when called upon.

