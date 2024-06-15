Rollman builds rapidly developing dynasty

STATE COLLEGE — Blue Mountain head softball coach Mike Rollman got a look at his team's dance competition during Friday's rain delay before the PIAA Class 4A championship game against Elizabeth Forward.

"It was entertaining," Rollman said. "I will say this. We're not the most rhythmic team, but if we can play softball, I'm happier that way."

The Eagles have certainly done that over Rollman's six-year tenure as head coach. Winning records, now capped by two straight PIAA Class 4A championships, have become the culture in Orwigsburg.

It is the product of a lot of hard work and a little bit of good fortune, starting with Rollman's hiring as coach.

He said, "The program got to see a new coaching staff coming in 2018. I was an assistant. I got to work with the pitchers primarily and the catchers primarily, and that's where you need to build your foundation.

"So, because I got to start there, I really think, when 2019 came around and I took over, we had really built that foundation. Now, we could extend those roots out to everybody else."

Now, Rollman has 101 wins, including Friday's 4-0 shutout of Elizabeth Forward in the PIAA 4A title game.

"It did seem to come pretty quick," he said of the success. "In 2019, we won the school's first-ever district championship for football. Flash forward to 2023, we win the first Schuylkill League championship for Blue Mountain. Now we're back-to-back."

Rollman said the success is indicated by the commitment the girls have put into the sport, but not all dedication to softball is the same.

"I tell everybody every year. Everyone has a role on the team, whether you're just a role player, whether you're a pinch hitter, whether you're a cheerleader on the sidelines," he said. "Everybody has a role. Find your role, exceed in your role, take it and run with it.

"However you see fit, find what your niche and your role is on this team, because every year it's going to change."

Such was the case this season for sophomore Anna Borden. Rollman said she began the season as a pinch hitter. By Friday, the designated player rocketed a double to the Beard Field warning track to spark a two-run seventh inning that provided needed insurance.

"Just a couple weeks ago, Anna Borden was just a pinch hitter for us, batting over .500. And we said, 'Look, if she's doing it as a pinch hitter, she's earned an opportunity.' I'm super proud of that young lady," Rollman said.

Another such role player is second baseman Avery Hudock. While Borden batted for her in the order's ninth position, Hudock was a vacuum cleaner in the field. Flawlessly, she participated in eight of Friday's 21 outs, including four putouts.

"That's our defensive specialist right there," Rollman said of the sophomore. "Hudie's been a part of this team for two years now. Last year, she made every out in every championship that we won. ... Hudie is an asset to this team. Whether she helps us offensively or not, the defensive work is phenomenal."

Borden and Hudock will form the core of ensuing Blue Mountain teams. The Eagles lose five players from Friday's starting lineup, including ace hurler Marla Freiwald.

"It's going to be daunting," Rollman said of the future. "I do believe we've got a really good eighth-grade class coming in. They've been part of a travel program I'm with, so I've gotten hands-on experience with them, as has my assistant coach.

"But you're never going to replace those efforts, those personalities, those contributions."

The contributions included a blue beard for Rollman that he displayed Friday because of a suggestion from one of those seniors.

"She (Madison Heim) wanted to shave it off. I was hesitant on that," Rollman said. "So she asked, 'Can we dye it?' I said, 'Yeah, sure, if we get there (to the final), we'll dye it.' It looks good. It really does."