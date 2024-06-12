Rollins recruit repeats as Orlando All-Area boys tennis player of year

Lake Nona’s powerhouse program and Lake Buena Vista senior ace Pete Tran lead the 2024 Orlando Sentinel boys tennis All-Area team.

The Lions went 20-1 for the year and reached the Class 4A state semifinal round at Sanlando Park in Springs.

Tran captured singles and doubles state championships to cap his stellar high school tennis career. He led Lake Buena Vista to the 3A team semifinal round before losing to St. Thomas Aquinas of Fort Lauderdale. The Vipers (14-3) lost only to Lake Nona in regular season play.

The All-Area team includes two players from Lake Nona along with state tourney qualifiers representing Geneva School, Trinity Prep, Windermere High and Winter Park.

All-area teams include schools that participate in the FHSAA state series from Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Selections were made by the Sentinel staff in consultation with area coaches.

Player of the Year

Pete Tran, Lake Buena Vista, Sr.

Buzz: The FHSAA Class 3A singles and doubles state champion repeats as Orlando Sentinel boys tennis player of the year. He sailed through five FHSAA state tournament matches to finish 17-0 for the season at No. 1 singles. Tran teamed with Wil Nguyen to claim the 3A doubles title. He went 11-1 as a freshman and 13-1 as a junior playing in the No. 1 slot for Cornerstone Charter — losing only in state tournament matches. Lake Buena Vista coach Nelson San Pedro, Tran’s personal coach for a number of years, said he will play collegiately for Rollins with a full scholarship.

All-Area players

Jerald Carroll, Winter Park, Jr.

Buzz: Bahamas native was the 4A singles finalist — his only loss. He teamed with freshman Tristan Bradu as doubles runners-up.

Ben Demetriades, Trinity Prep, Soph.

Buzz: Young prospect faced arguably the area’s toughest singles schedule – including losses against Carroll, Orta and Stahl (twice).

Juan Orta, Lake Nona, Soph.

Buzz: He went 9-5 against tough competition as Lions No. 1. Lost to Tran once and Carroll twice. Went 13-2 in doubles.

Mika Pavlovic, Windermere High, Soph.

Buzz: Played No. 1 for Wolverines and was unbeaten vs. locals. Lone regular season singles loss was against Mason Cisco of Vero Beach.

Rafael Stahl, Geneva, Soph.

Buzz: He went 12-1 in singles with the loss coming in a 1A boys individual bracket semifinal that lasted nearly 3 ½ hours.

Krutik Vigay, Lake Nona, Soph.

Buzz: Vigay was a perfect 10-0 in singles playing mostly No. 3 for the Lions. His doubles record was 11-2.

Honorable mention

Juan Jiminez, Celebration, Jr.

Zhuoyang Lin, Windermere Prep, Soph.

Brock Masters, Lyman, Sr.

Wil Nguen, Lake Buena Vista, Soph.

Aiden Phoebus, Lake Nona, Soph.

Kipton Roskaft, Lake Highland Prep, 8th grade

Logan Speyer, The First Academy, Jr.

