Rolling Honors: TC Central's Zielinski demolishes Honor Roll discus record

May 28—TRAVERSE CITY — There's something with the Traverse City Record-Eagle and Lorelai Zielinski.

The Traverse City Central freshman crushed the discus meet record by more than 10 feet in Tuesday's 50th annual Traverse City Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Track Meet at Traverse City Central.

She threw 140'2", topping TC Central grad Leah Dozema's 129'11" mark from three years ago.

The other time Zielinski eclipsed 140 feet was in the Ken Bell Invitational, a meet named after the former Record-Eagle sports editor.

"I was just happy," Zielinski said. "I wanted to cry after that throw. I was so excited to finally throw (140') again."

Zielsinski also won the shot put with a 43'8.5" heave to take that event by 4 feet, a throw that was less than a foot off the Honor Roll record set by Mackenzie Bohrer in 2021.

She won the discus by more than 21 feet.

"I just haven't hit (140) since," said Zielinski, who threw a personal-best 143'3" at Ken Bell. "I've been kind of stuck at another distance. I wanted to get back there since the Ken Bell. It took some time, but I'm glad it happened."

Traverse City West's Avery Lahti took second in shot put, while Glen Lake's Eleanor Valkner was the discus runner-up.

HURDLE RECORD FALLS TWICE

Two people broke the 110-meter hurdles meet record.

West senior Wallace Tupper II posted a new record of 14.28 seconds to win the event.

Runner-up Matthew Gordon's time of 14:31 also beat the meet record set in 2003 by Suttons Bay's Jason Stewart and tied in 2018 by West's Erik LaBonte. Gordon's time also is sixth in TC Central school history.

"As a sprinter, you're always going for first," Tupper II said. "I was aiming for the meet record and a PR and got them, so that's good."

The time is the sixth-fastest in Michigan this year.

The meet was supposed to have a headwind as high as 15 mph, but that changed by meet time.

"It turned into a tailwind," Tupper II said. "It worked out perfect, and I was able to take advantage of it."

Tupper II and Gordon's times are the sixth- and seventh-fastest 300 hurdle times in Michigan this season.

Elk Rapids junior Max Ward, who just set a new MITCA record last week in the 300 hurdles, won the 300 hurdles in a PR 39.05 seconds, with Tupper II second.

WEST GOES DISTANCE

Traverse City West posted dual Ryan Shay Mile victories for the first time since the event was named after the deceased Central Lake star in 2008.

Ava King doesn't even need to make room for the Ryan Shay Mile trophy. She can just put it right back where it was on the top shelf in her bedroom.

She had her name engraved on the trophy as a freshman, then again last year as a junior.

TC West teammate Willem DeGood closed out the West sweep by taking the boys race in 4:25.67, almost five seconds faster than runner-up Colebrook Sutherland of Glen Lake.

"This is just really fun," King said. "We have a lot of support from all the local schools. It's also super competitive, but that's always a good thing."

The Kalamazoo College commit is the second TCW girl to take the 1,600 Honor Roll title, joining Hannah Smith from 2018.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity and the event," King said. "It's an honor and a gift."

DeGood becomes the first West boys runner to win the Shay Mile.

"Obviously, it's kind of hard to compete with Hunter Jones," DeGood said of the former Benzie Central runner who won the race the last three years and now runs at Wake Forest. "It's good to have a year in the spotlight."

Jones presented the trophies to King and DeGood.

"That was pretty sick," said DeGood, who set a new personal-best last week in the MITCA state finals. "It's cool to be represented as the current top runner. It's kind of a great celebration of great racing here in northern Michigan."

TC West girls track coach Diane Goss said the dual titles came as the result of hard work in the offseason.

"They're very dedicated to the offseason training," she said. "It takes a lot to get out in winter and get those miles in, but Mother Nature did us a favor this year with a mild winter."

TC Central's Alexis Ball took second in a personal-best 5:12.97.

Benzie Central junior Nora Grossnickle won the 3,200 in a personal-best 11:37.64, with TCSF's Mary Kate Hollandsworth second.

TC Central freshman Luke Byland won the boys 3,200 in a personal-best 9:50.57 as the Trojans took the top three places with Byland, junior Ian Boss and senior Jackson Price.

Frankfort wins sprint relays in school-record times

Frankfort broke the school record in both the 400 and 800 relays Tuesday.

The Panthers already accomplished that once this season and then again at the Honor Roll to win both events.

Traverse City St. Francis took second in each, also establishing new school records in the process.

What's impressive about Frankfort's feat is the Panthers did it with six different girls Tuesday and have used seven on their record-setting teams this season.

"We're peaking at the right time," Frankfort coach Ed Schindler said. "We've been switching runners all year. We have seven runners who are really fast."

What's impressive with St. Francis' records is the Gladiators did it without a senior on either squad.

Frankfort's 400 team broke its own school record set at regionals, one in which senior Peyton Miller was involved.

The Panthers, who are going for their fourth consecutive 400 relay state title this year, won the Honor Roll 400 relay with freshman Alice Luther, sophomore Sofia Alaimo-Schindler, sophomore Addison Jarosz and junior Gwyneth Dunaway.

"We've been beating our school records in almost every meet," Alaimo-Schindler said. "We've just been getting better and better.

The 800 relay team was senior Grace Wolfe joined by Luther, Dunaway and Alaimo-Schindler.

Alaimo-Schindler also won the 200 in 26.16 seconds, with Onekama's Ava Pike second with a PR 26.46. Glen Lake's Kariesue Taghon won the 100 in a PR 12.54 seconds, with Alaimo-Schindler second.

St. Francis took second in the 800 relay with freshmen Helen Biggar and Addie Lesinski, sophomore Sophia Tucker and junior Maya Padisak. The Glads were runner-up in the 400 relay with Biggar, Padisak, Tucker and sophomore Olivia Padisak.

"We just changed our steps," said Lesinski. "Once we got the baton, we started flying."

Lesinski said she and Biggar altered their number of strides in the handoff zone from 10 to eight.

"It helped her not having to chase me down and getting out," Lesinski said. "I had a really good handoff to Sophia."

Biggar also ran both record-setting relays and said the exchange changes paid off immediately.

"I feel like we've been struggling with handoffs and the right steps from the beginning of the season," Biggar said. "It's crazy to PR by three seconds, all by handoffs."

The Gladiators' 800 relay team is ranked No. 1 in Division 3.

The St. Francis boys also set a school record by 0.81 seconds in the 1,600 relay in 3:29.19 with Tucker Krumm, Riley Pattinson, Joseph Carlson and Robby Myler coming in second place to Elk Rapids' quartet of Cam Ward, Zeke Keaton, Briggs Leahy and Seth Brown, who won by 0.4 seconds in 3:28.89.

GALTON TAKES DOWN OLD KINGSLEY RECORD

Kingsley junior Norah Galton beat a Kingsley school record that had stood since 1999 in winning Tuesday's 300 hurdles title.

Galton ran a 45.76 to shave five-hundredths of a second off the school record that was set before the 17-year-old was born.

"I felt like I was really pushing myself like I haven't before," Galton said. "It's a big PR for me. I've been working for this since my freshman year."

The time cut off almost exactly a full second of her PR.

Next, she wants to set the school record in the 100 hurdles. She already won both hurdle titles in the Northwest Conference this season and is headed to the state finals in the 800 relay and both hurdle events.

Central's Annika Powis was second in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 47.72 but won the 100 hurdles in 15.69 ahead of Galton.

KINCAID GETS REDEMPTION IN SHOT

Benzie Central senior Ryan Kincaid isn't headed to state in shot put this season.

He made up for that a bit with a title in the shot Tuesday, throwing 49'6.5" to win by over a foot over Kingsley's Chase Bott.

"After having a bad day at regionals, I could've given up on my year," Kincaid said. "Instead, I chased it."

Kincaid was a favorite to move on from regionals, but fouled on all three throws there and then followed that up with a third-place showing at the Northwest Conference finals last week.

It's his first Honor Roll victory. He placed third in the shot put last season.

Bott won the discus with a personal-best 166'2", with TC West's Roman Leask second with a PR 151'10".

MORE SCHOOL RECORDS

Glen Lake's 3,200 relay team of Abraham Feeney, Tyler Bixby, Dylan Cundiff and Colebrook Sutherland shattered the Lakers' school record by seven seconds, taking third in the Honor Roll. St. Francis won the event with Pattinson, Carlson, Lewis Walter and Myler. Kalkaska placed second with a quartet of Adam Williams, Coltrane Paryani, Camden Moore and Gavin Guggemos.

Elk Rapids' girls set a new school mark in the 1,600 relay, with Paige Fosdick, Hunter Schellenbarger, Anna Pray and Leighton Smith running a 4:13.49 that came in second to TC West's team of Keira Murphy, Bailey Wenzlick, Alyssa Fouchey and Reese Smith. Grand Traverse Academy's 1,600 girls relay cut 11 seconds off their regional time with a team of senior Alleah Dix and three freshmen (Stella York, Amelia McKinney and Bailey Stephen).

MORE EVENT WINNERS

Boys: 100 — Caleb Byland, TCC, PR 11.22; 200 — Carter Gle, TCC, PR 22.84; 400 — Ben Habers, TCW, 51.25; 800 — Guggemos, Kalkaska, PR 1:57.84; 400 relay — TC Central (Elijah Trombley, Seamus Dye, Glen, Scott Goodwin), 43.65; 800 relay — TC West (Jacob Hagerman, Habers, Sam Schutte, Aiden Orth), 1:31.64; Pole vault — Asher Paul, TCC, PR 14'6"; Long jump — Emmerson Farmer, Frankfort, 20'3.75"; High jump — Jacob Plamondon, Glen Lake, 6'2".

Girls: 400 — Leighton Smith, Elk Rapids, PR 1:00.66; 800 — Reese Smith, TCW, PR 2:13.31; 3,200 relay — Elk Rapids (Brynne Schulte, Pray, Eva Pray, Ella Peck), 10:04.56; High jump — Madeline Bildeaux, TCW, 5'4"; Pole vault — Kelsey Saxton, Kingsley, 11'0"; Long jump — Lahti, TCW, 17'8.25".

LEGACY AWARDS

The meet's Legacy Award had four winners this year.

Given to coaches and officials with a long history in track and field, this year's recipients were Kalkaska coach Andy Henderson (33 years), Frankfort coach Jeff Tousley (43 years), TC Central announcer and former athletic director John Sonnemann (59 years as announcer) and the Record-Eagle's sports staff over the years.

